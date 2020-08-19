A Town of Essex staff member is having quite the summer for celebrating milestones.
Health Officer Jerry Firkey and his wife, Phyllis Sargent, recently commemorated being married for 60 years back on July 9.
This upcoming weekend, Firkey will be celebrating his 80th birthday. His School Street neighbors might hear some honking on Saturday, Aug. 22 as Firkey's family has suggested that his friends and family drive by and hit their horns to wish him a good one.
