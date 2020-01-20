Essex High School seniors Alessandra Michaelides, Samuel Phillippo, Henry Wu, and Nathan Wu qualified as finalists for consideration in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
The process begins during students’ junior year by earning high scores on the PSAT given to all juniors in October. To become a finalist, the student must submit a detailed scholarship application in which they provide information about their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. National Merit Scholars will be announced this May.