Students at Founders Memorial School took part in community service and learning projects on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They worked on a variety of kindness projects including:
-Decorating valentines that will be given to elderly residents and military personnel.
-Decorating 'kindness bags,' which is a paper grocery bag decorated with kind words. The bags will be donated back to the grocery store that provided them to use.
-Making birthday treat bags with a cake mix, frosting, and candles to donate to Aunt Dot's Place. The food shelf will also be receiving bags containing dog treats and toys for both dogs and cats that students made.
-Creating a "kindness mural" and posters.