Essex High School (EHS) sophomore Fatima Khan has already had a successful 2020 as she’s recently done extremely well in a pair of competitions.
Khan was victorious in this year’s Rotary Speech Contest on Feb. 5 while taking second place in the 11th annual Vermont Entrepreneurship Day Visual Media Competition.
Khan earned $100 and a trip to the Rotary’s second round in March for her speech which focused on the destructive power of stereotypes and how the Rotary’s principles can help one avoid such pitfalls. EHS senior Michael Lemieux was the first runner up in the contest.
The state-wide entrepreneurship competition is part of an annual celebration sponsored by the VT Small Business Development Center, VT Career & Tech Student Organizations, U.S. Small Business Administration–VT District Office, VT Business Education Corporation, and other organizations. 58 entries were submitted for either the bumper sticker or video categories--recognizing the importance of the Vermont entrepreneurial spirit.
All of the winners and Khan’s video submission can be found here: https://www.vtsbdc.org/student-entrepreneurship-day-2020/.