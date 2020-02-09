Faces of Essex: Michael Strong

Getting to know members of our community
Michael Strong has been an EMT with Essex Rescue for a year and a half. Outside of working there, he is a security professional for Allied Universal--handling all types of calls, including medical emergencies, as a dispatcher in the call center. He graduated with an associate degree from the Community College of Vermont before obtaining his bachelor’s in criminal justice from Castleton University. In addition to being an Eagle Scout, Strong is a world-wide traveler.
If you weren't doing what you do now, what would you be doing instead?
I would be working as a chef. I love to cook!
What's the last book you read?
Wine Magic by Alan R. & Sandra L. Putnam. One of my best friends had their own winery.
What's the first thing you open on your phone in the morning?
I open my email and check the local news.
What song do you know all the lyrics to?
“For You” by Keith Urban. I am also learning how to play the song on the guitar.
What was your dream job as a child?
My dream job as a child was to be a police officer. At a young age, I watched many police shows.
What's your favorite post-work snack?
I sometimes have a couple of cookies.
What's your biggest fear?
I have a fear of heights. For an example, I helped my father out shingling the house and had to climb up a tall ladder.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
I would travel back to Australia. It was one of my most-favorite past trips.
Where's your favorite place to eat in Essex?
I like Nepali Kitchen. I am always looking to improve my cooking and also I look for new flavors to add in my own cooking.