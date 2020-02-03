Getting to know members of our community
Jason Paul has been a firefighter and EMT for the Essex Junction Fire Department for one and a half years. He’s also spent time as a veterinary technician, bartender, football coach, and football player. He received his Bachelor of Science in Animal and Preveterinary Sciences from the University of Vermont and says one of his biggest accomplishments is becoming an EMT.
If you weren’t doing what you do now, what would you be doing instead?
I would love to be (and am working towards becoming) a full-time firefighter (obviously while staying on the Essex Junction Fire Department).
What would people be surprised to learn about you?
I coach football for the UVM Club Football team and play football for the Vermont Bucks.
Describe one of your favorite moments in Essex:
Taking place in the fire department’s open house and seeing how happy the kids of the community were getting to see and take pictures in all of the fire apparatus
What’s the last book you read?
Horse Soldiers
What’s the first thing you open on your phone in the morning?
What song do you know all the lyrics to?
Pretty much any country song
What was your dream job as a child?
Veterinarian
If you could have dinner with any three people (dead or alive), who would they be?
My wife, Isaac Newton, and Charles Darwin
What’s your favorite post-work snack?
A Martone’s scone
What’s your biggest fear?
Missing a good fire call if I’m out of town
Who do people say you look like?
My wife thinks I look like Zayn Malik.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Italy
Where’s your favorite place to eat in Essex?
Breakfast/lunch: Martone’s; Dinner: Joyce’s Noodle House