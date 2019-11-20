Essex Selectboard declares Nov. 30 Small Business Saturday

The Essex Selectboard announced their endorsement of the 10th-annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, 2019. Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting the independent businesses that make our communities unique and provide valuable contributions to our economy.
“On behalf of the entire selectboard, I would like to encourage all residents of Essex to join me in exploring the diverse and growing number of small businesses in our community on Small Business Saturday, and every day of the year," said Elaine Haney, Chair of the Essex Selectboard. "Locally-owned businesses are vital to the vibrancy of our community, contribute to our local schools and non-profits, and create jobs.”
Created in 2010, Small Business Saturday serves as the ceremonial kickoff to the holiday shopping season for small businesses across the United States. In 2018, U.S. shoppers reportedly spent an estimated $17.8 billion at independent retailers and restaurants on the day. Merchants and consumers can learn more about Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com.