COLCHESTER -- The Northeast-10 Conference recently announced its Academic Honor Roll for the 2020 spring semester. Among the 255 student-athletes who represented Saint Michael’s College (SMC), one hails from Essex Junction.
Recent graduate Eli DiGrande, who is also an Essex High alum and was a member of the Purple Knights’ men’s basketball team, finished his undergraduate studies on a high note by registering his first collegiate 4.0 grade point average (GPA) to make the list.
DiGrande was among the 41 SMC student-athletes who earned the distinguished Academic Excellence tag with a perfect GPA and was the only one from the men’s basketball team to do so. In May, he received his bachelor’s degree in computer science with a minor in mathematics.