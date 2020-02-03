The Essex Firefighter’s Association has organized an upcoming donation drive in honor of their Fire Girl Addi.
Addi Carroll, a nine-year-old who is fighting a progressive battle against a complex, life-threatening disease, continues to inspire members of the Essex Fire Department (EFD) every day with how courageous she is in her fight. EFD is now asking people to give back to help Addi and other children like her who require frequent out-of-state medical care.
A blood drive will be held at Founders Memorial School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 15, and a food drive will be held at the same tito me with items going to help Aunt Dot’s Place. People can also pledge to donate blood at another time in Addi’s honor at go.essexfire.com/addi_pledge, or they can make monetary donations to Angel Flight Northeast--which arranges free air transportation so children and adults may access life-saving medical care--at go.essexfire.com/addi_angelfight.
EFD first met Addi through Make-A-Wish Vermont when firefighters helped fulfill her wish of having a backyard pool. Since that time, when she was six, Addi has been EFD’s biggest fan and was named an honorary member of the department.
“These wonderful first responders, who courageously run toward our community's worst and hardest moments, want nothing more than to give her their strength and to make her smile,” said Addi’s mom, Tammy. “As parents, feeling their support makes the journey of raising a family with a child with a complex life-threatening illness easier. The Essex Fire Department gives us a daily understanding that our family has steadfast support in our community. Their hearts are big, and it is clear how uplifting it is for them to give back and to support each other. Their commitment to our family and this whole community is unbreakable. We feel great pride in thinking forward to standing with the department--organizing a blood draw in her honor so others will have blood available when they need it.”