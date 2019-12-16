Essex Community Players provides generous donation to Aunt Dot’s

The Essex Community Players (ECP) recently made a sizable donation to a local food shelf.
Aunt Dot’s Place received a gift which amounted to over $700 from the Essex community theatre. The funds were collected during ECP’s production, Inherit the Wind, through donations for refreshments provided during intermission.
ECP’s “Essex Gives Back” outreach program sees the cast and crew of each production select a local charity to support. Rented Christmas, which ran until Dec. 15, chose Outright Vermont as its donation recipient.
Drinking Habits is the next scheduled production, running from Feb. 28 through Mar. 14, while Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing will complete the production season with run dates of May 1-16.