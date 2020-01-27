EHS to offer Italian through Global Leadership Program with help from grant

Essex High School's (EHS) Global Leadership Program (GLP) has received a grant from the Centro Attività Scolastiche Italiane (CASIT), in conjunction with the Italian Ministry of Foreign affairs and the Consulate General of Italy of Boston.
The grant will allow GLP to offer instruction in the Italian language on a pilot basis during the second semester of the academic year at EHS, as 25 students were accepted into the class which will begin on Jan. 29.
In the GLP, students play a role in the design of programming. This year, the introduction of this pilot class came about when GLP students indicated an interest in learning more about the Italian language and culture.