EHS Theater to perform A Monster Calls

Essex High School Theater presents A Monster Calls based on the piercing novel by Patrick Ness. The play will be on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $5 for students and seniors and $10 for general admission.
In this play, Conor has the same dream every night--ever since his mother first fell ill. But tonight is different. Tonight, when he wakes, there’s a monster at his window. It’s elemental, a force of nature, and it wants something from Conor. It wants the truth.
Working from an original idea by Siobhan Dowd, Patrick Ness crafted an acclaimed novel of love, loss and hope. Visionary director Sally Cookson devised an imaginative stage adaptation for London's prestigious Old Vic. 45 students at EHS will be the first company in the U.S. to perform it. More information can be found at EssexHSTheater.org.