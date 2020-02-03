EHS Student Government to hold free Valentine’s event for area seniors

The Sweethearts Ball is returning to the Essex High School (EHS) cafeteria to bring a free dinner, and a touch of nostalgia, to the area’s elderly.
The EHS Student Government is once again holding its events for seniors to get together, dine, and dance. It will be held Feb. 13 from 5-7:30 p.m. with no agenda other than having fun and creating a connection between the youth and the elderly in the community.
“We have been holding this event for at least four years now,” said student government member Iris Hsiang, “but we are making extra effort this year to increase the turnout and make it more meaningful. We want to give back to the senior citizens in our community by holding a sweet event for them to enjoy.”
Seniors, and their family members, will be served lasagna, salad, coffee, tea, and assorted desserts in conjunction with a high school-style dance. There is no need to sign up or RSVP.