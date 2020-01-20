EHS musicians shine at annual young artist showcase

On Jan. 14, four Essex High School (EHS) students were among nine young musicians who put on a stellar performance at the Cathedral Arts’ Young Artist Showcase Recital at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Burlington.
For over 40 years, the annual concert has drawn from the best of the best high school-aged music students in Vermont.
Sophomores Elizabeth Messier and Justin Lee and senior twins Nathan and Henry Wu represented Essex High alongside students from Middlebury Union High School, St. Johnsbury Academy, Northfield High School, and Champlain Valley Union High School.
All four of the EHS students started playing their respective instruments when they were aged 5-9, and they’re all currently members of the Vermont Youth Orchestra--as well as other various music organizations.
Cathedral Arts, a ministry of St. Paul Cathedral, has offered free midday concerts on Tuesdays, once or twice per month, for the last 50 years. Most performers are from the area, including some of the state’s best professional musicians who donate their time and talents.