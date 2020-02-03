EHS Choir Cabaret's Love & Loathing set for Feb. 14

 Courtesy EWSD

The Essex High School Choir Cabaret’s Love & Loathing is scheduled for the night of Feb. 14 in the cafeteria.

The school’s finest musicians will start performing at 7 p.m., and there will be beverages and desserts available for those in attendance.

