The Essex Fire Department (EFD) has come up with a different way to connect with the community during the month of May since its usual event needed to be cancelled.
With the department not being able to host a “touch-a-truck” this year, it has instead decided to hold a “see-a-truck” parade through a specific neighborhood. However, that neighborhood is still yet to be selected and is up for grabs.
EFD will be sending its apparatus down one lucky street--the parade tentatively scheduled for Saturday, May 16. The winner will be drawn randomly from those who enter by commenting on its Facebook post, sending a Facebook message to the department’s page, or emailing info@essexfire.com.
Essex Fire welcomes the entries to be questions pertaining to the department, its members, or fire safety, photos of kids wearing something fire related, or any other fun and appropriate general comments.
“We hope this small gesture will generate some friendly neighborhood competition and fun, positive comments, and bring smiles to some lucky residents!” read EFD’s Facebook announcement.
The department will likely be selecting the winner Friday evening. It will be following current pandemic safety protocols and asks the public that watches the parade to do the same--including socially distancing from neighbors, remaining in driveways or sidewalks, or by watching from the window.