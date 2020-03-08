Drescher named EWSD director of technology and innovation

Peter Drescher

 Courtesy EWSD

Peter Drescher has been named Essex Westford School District (EWSD) director of technology and innovation. Drescher joins the EWSD after spending the last 12 years as the state director of education technology for the Vermont Agency of Education. There, he was a state and national education technology leader with extensive experience in developing education policy to support professional practice in the implementation of digital learning throughout Vermont’s school districts. A full press release can be found at: http://bit.ly/3cxeeTq.

