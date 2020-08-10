PHOENIX -- Hillary Bocash was wed to Nathan Frumkin July 25, 2020 at Venue at the Grove in a ceremony conducted by Rabbi Jeremy Schneider.
Bocash, the daughter of Kevin and Faith Bocash of Essex and a 2010 graduate of Essex High School, is an employee at Gould Evans in Phoenix, Ariz. The 2015 master’s degree recipient in architecture from Tulane University was given in marriage by her father.
Frumkin, the son of Theodore and Beverly Frumkin, graduated from Westborough High School in Massachusetts before obtaining a bachelor’s and master’s, both in environmental biology from Tulane, in 2014 and 2015, respectively. He works at Lincoln Preparatory Academy in Chandler, Ariz.