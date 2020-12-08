On Dec. 3, 2020, Calvin and Christy Caswell, of Fairfax, welcomed their son, William Timothy Caswell, into the world at Northwestern Medical Center.
William Timothy weighed in at 7 pounds and 3 ounces. He is the new grandson to Lorri Caswell, of Essex, and Tim and Cathy Clark, of Underhill. William Timothy's great-grandparents are Randy and Kitty Clark, also of Underhill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.