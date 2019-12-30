Ben Lewis wins ADL’s geo bee

Ben Lewis, a seventh-grade student, won the final round of Albert D. Lawton (ADL) School’s National Geographic Geo Bee against sixth-grader Liam Baty. Several sudden elimination rounds took place in a close battle for first place. This is Lewis’ second consecutive year as the ADL champion.
He will now be representing ADL at the National Geographic state competition in Manchester, Vt. held in late March. In two of the last three years, ADL’s team has won the Vermont Principals’ (VPA) School Geo Bee Championship for the state. The team will be competing in the VPA regional in May.