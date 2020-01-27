The Essex Police Department (EPD) received information the night of Saturday, Jan. 25 which led to multiple underage drinking citations and an arrest for the sale and dispensing of marijuana.
Around 10:49 p.m., officers reportedly took a tip which indicated that there was a party at a residence on Indian Brook Road in Essex which included the consumption of alcohol by people under 21. EPD, with assistance from the Williston Police Department, arrived on the scene and discovered that there were both adults and juveniles at the large gathering.
Multiple subjects under the age of 21 were processed through Diversion for underage drinking while others were processed through Diversion for the possession of marijuana.
One individual at the residence, Zachary Korth, 19, of Essex, was also arrested for the possession and sale/dispensing of marijuana after officers seized over three pounds of suspected marijuana. Korth was issued conditions of release and a flash citation to appear before Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division.
As of EPD’s Jan. 26 press release, an investigation was still ongoing.