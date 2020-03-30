Two deaths from COVID-19 have been connected to the Pinecrest at Essex, an apartment complex for those 55 and older.
As part of Governor Phil Scott's press conference on Monday, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine addressed the situation.
One of the deaths, Levine said, was a resident. The other was the spouse of a staff person. A member of the staff who had no symptoms and did not know they had the virus had gone to work.
The health department is staying in constant contact with ten people who had significant contact with those who tested positive for the virus. Those ten people are self-isolating and everyone at the facility should be doing the same in keeping with the governor's Stay Home, Stay Safe order, Levine said.
Residents are being encouraged to stay away from shared spaces in the building.
Testing will be done for those who show symptoms in consultation with their health care provider. “Testing in a broader sense is really not indicated," Levine said, adding there is “no plan for wide-scale testing of everyone living in the building.”
Scott said testing someone before symptoms appear can give a false negative result, leading the person to believe they are not infected when they are.
“Assume you may have it and self-isolate, and monitor your own symptoms," said Scott.
“The health department has been very involved" with the situation at Pinecrest, Levine said, including assisting with communications to residents.