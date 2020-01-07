A copper turtle weather vane dedicated to the memory of Alicia Shanks, a second-grade teacher at Essex Elementary School who was murdered in 2006, has been stolen.
The turtle sat atop a gazebo at the school.
Essex Police were alerted to the theft on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
According to the police, tracks in the snow made it clear that the vane had been taken that Friday or Saturday. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Essex Police Dept. at (802)878-8331.
Shanks, who was killed in a shooting at the school in 2006, was a beloved teacher.
Interviewed on the 10th anniversary of Shanks' death a former student, Therese Lupariello described her as "really fun and very passionate."
Essex High School Principal Rob Reardon previously told the Reporter, “She was just a great person. Teachers like Alicia have tremendous impact on kids, whether they know it or not."
The school community and Shanks' family are anxious to see the turtle returned.