ESSEX JUNCTION -- Time is running out, and various schedules are tight -- so much so, that a special meeting has been scheduled for the evening of a state holiday.
There was a lot more discussion Tuesday night as to how, and if, the Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees wants to proceed with finalizing a drafted charter for a merged Essex community so to have it voted on in November.
One decision that was made, however, was that village residents will determine this fall whether future budgets will be voted on by Australian ballot instead of doing so from the floor during Annual Meeting. That item is included in the merger charter but was recently asked to be “pulled out” and voted upon separately this fall so the change could be enacted in the event merger doesn’t pass -- or doesn’t become ready to be on the November ballot.
The Town of Essex Selectboard has been considering the same thing but has held off on making its decision so that the trustees could have one more chance to come together by themselves and discuss it. That was a request from the trustees since President Andrew Brown was not present at their July 28 meeting. It is expected that the selectboard will now follow suit and put voting for its annual budget by Australian ballot up for vote this fall.
The larger discussion for the trustees Tuesday night revolved around what to do with merged charter drafts. Variations of the words “frustrating” and “concerning” were used throughout the evening as board members expressed that they feel like there has been some dragging of feet on the issue.
“I think that we're really down to a point where we have to talk realistically,” said Vice President George Tyler. “We shouldn't be doing political gestures, but on the other hand, I just think that there -- from our last few joint meetings -- there was so much indecision and uncertainty.”
Trustee Daniel Kerin’s opinion suggested that the feet dragging is deliberate.
“Whether the selectboard wants to argue the wording and all the other stuff, that could go on in perpetuity,” said Kerin. “And that's what they want to do. That's the whole process. That's the basis behind the [3+3]; that's the basis behind all of this stuff -- is to just, like I said, to just keep stirring the pot and saying, ‘Oh, we're not ready; we're not ready. We need to do this more. We got to do this.’ And that is not tolerable; it could go on forever. I'm tired of waiting for them to come to an agreement.”
Kerin said earlier in the meeting that he would like to see the trustees finish up a draft of the charter on their own, instead of in collaboration with the selectboard, and present it to the village residents on the November ballot to see if they approve of where things are headed.
“I think we should move forward as a village, if they're not willing to do so,” Kerin said, referring to the selectboard, “and let people in the village see what they think about it -- get their viewpoint on this.”
A lot of focus was put on getting the trustees' version of the charter draft completed as soon as possible, with eyes on Aug. 21; that’s the date that the prospective ballot item would need to be turned in by to allow staff and attorneys time to get the language ready for the Aug. 24 deadline.
While it’s been trending in a way that makes it seem unlikely that merger will be put to a community-wide vote in the fall, trustees worked on one final push in case the two boards could come to an agreement by next Friday.
Tyler tried to summarize discussion from the previous hour and answer the question of: Does the selectboard want to work with the trustees to get merger on the November ballot?
“This, in my mind, is our way of posing that question,” Tyler said of finishing their own draft of the charter, “as ugly as it may be,” and showing it to the selectboard. “We totally get that they may say, ‘No.’”
Tyler added that a rushed charter that ends up going in front of the voters in November might not be completely polished, but any outstanding issues could later be cleaned up by the Vermont House Committee on Government Operations if approved.
The trustees then tried to come up with a date for a special meeting at which they can hash out the final details and finish putting their draft together in order to present it to the selectboard in a timely manner. However, the various schedule conflicts did not make that an easy task and will send the issue into crunch time.
Special meetings need to be warned to the public at least 24 hours in advance. The selectboard is scheduled to have a special meeting Thursday, Aug. 13, and it’s next regularly-scheduled meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 18. A suggestion to meet on Friday, Aug. 14 was made, but that would conflict with the village’s Open and Outside event in addition to being an idea directly rejected by Trustee Raj Chawla who said he didn’t want to meet that evening in light of his personal schedule.
One other suggestion was to meet the night of Monday, Aug. 17. It was pointed out that the 17th is a state holiday, Bennington Battle Day, but Unified Manager Evan Teich said he would be willing to make it happen -- even though he would not require any other town staff to be present. That date was ultimately agreed upon and could be warned by the weekend.