Alleged actions from 2015 moved closer to being heard at trial this year as a judge denied a motion to dismiss the case involving bullying, hazing, and assault among members of the Essex High School (EHS) boy’s ice hockey team.
The lawsuit was initially filed in 2017 by parents of the victim with the defendants being listed as Union No. 46, its school board, and the Chittenden Central Supervisory Union; those entities dissolved in July ‘17 and are now governed by the Essex Westford School District (EWSD).
EWSD’s attorney Pietro Lynn told the Reporter in 2018 that he was planning to file for summary judgement and expected the suit to be dismissed over a lack of evidence. However, Judge Helen M. Toor denied the request this past August, sending the case to trial.
A court date has not yet been set for the lawsuit, but it will come on the heels of a partially-negligent verdict from a similar lawsuit in nearby Milton. That case was also heard by Toor and defended by Lynn with Jerome O’Neil, the plaintiff’s attorney in the Essex High matter, representing the plaintiff as well. Jurors in the Milton suit found that the Milton School District was negligent and that the negligence caused injury to a high school football player who received $280,000 from the verdict.