Road work has started for a project that is said by the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) to be completed in early September.
Construction began on Aug. 11 and will focus on South Street and Park Street.
Cold plane operations, storm and sewer structure rehabilitation, and paving work are expected to only create minor delays on the pair of roads.
South Street work will be between the intersections of Park Street and West Street, and West Street work will be between the intersections of South Street and West Street Extension. Traffic control personnel will be present to allow one-way vehicle movement during daytime working hours. The CCRPC site says the work should be done by Sept. 5.