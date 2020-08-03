Tax rates have been approved for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) for both the town and the village.
All Essex homeowners will be seeing their property taxes to the town go up ever-so-slightly this year, but those who live inside the village will see more of an increase due to their additional bill.
The Town Selectboard and the Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees approved the rates for their municipalities on July 20 and 28, respectively.
The town’s rates only went up by 0.06 percent, as staff thought it best and recommended to the selectboard that the general tax rate not increase in light of financial hardships throughout the community caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The village, however, will see rates for its additional taxes go up by 3.0 percent.
For the whole town, the minor increase is just 0.03 cents per $100 of the house’s assessed value; for the average home in Essex, estimated at $280,000, that would be just an $0.84 difference. While the general tax rate stayed the same at $0.5067, the variance comes from a $0.0003 increase in the local agreement rate -- that being a result of increased education tax rates according to a memo provided to the board by Finance Director/Assistant Manager Sarah Macy.
The town’s capital tax rate, set in 2006, stays at two cents per $100 of assessed value, and the town’s highway tax rate for residents who live outside of the village remains at $0.011. All combined, a home assessed at $280,000 inside the village will accrue a tax bill around $1,481 in FY21 while outside the village will see its bill come in at approximately $1,512.
That same home inside the village will also be paying about an additional $953 in taxes -- that being around $27 more than in FY20.
$28 of that total amount comes from the unchanged “penny on the dollar” tax which adds $0.01 to every $100 of assessed value for the Economic Development Capital Improvements Project, which was approved in 2016 and is set to expire next spring. Funds from that tax go to efforts such as the upcoming Open and Outside event happening in mid-August.
The other $925 will be for the general tax rate that’s seeing a $0.0096 -- or 3.0 percent -- increase from last year. That jump is a result of the village needing to raise $3,670,039 in property taxes as was approved by voters.
When the budget was approved, staff estimated the taxes being $0.3278 which would have been a 2.2 percent increase. However, in a separate memo provided to the trustees from Macy, the difference is because the increase in the village’s grand list ended up being less than was anticipated.