Area youngsters took to the stage Feb. 15--some needing to put aside their fears and nerves--to compete in the 11th annual Essex Has Talent contest facilitated by Essex Rec.
After passing through the audition phase conducted in early January, 12 acts had a month to practice and get ready to showcase their skills for an audience in the Essex High auditorium. Seven finalists were soloists with the other five being pairs or groups of performers. The acts included singing, dancing, and music playing.
Walking out as the evening’s top winner, and a $500 prize, was high school 10th grader Sydney Parent who sang “When He Sees Me.”
“It feels really good,” Parent said when asked about being crowned the grand victor. “It was really nerve wracking, but I was very surprised and happy [to hear I won].”
The competition was hosted by Marcus Certa--who spends a great deal of time behind a microphone as a co-host on WVMT’s The Morning Drive.
“I think the night went really well,” he said. “This is a great example of that moment where: the kids are afraid, but they show courage and bravery by getting on that stage. It's really inspiring to watch; it was a fantastic night.”
The challenging task of judging the acts fell to Joe Doud, the general manager for the Vermont Lake Monsters, and Vermont state representatives Lori Houghton and Dylan Giambatista.
“These kids have a lot of talent, and seeing them bring it to the stage--and the excitement that comes with it--is really a joy,” Giambatista said. “This is my third year doing it, and I would love to come back for a fourth--because every year it gets better.”
“The talent, as always, was amazing,” Houghton added. “The courage to get up there is inspiring, and I am really happy to be a part of it.”
“It really is an incredible display of talent in song, people who write their own music, different instruments, and whatnot,” Doud said. “It's incredible to see. Essex is a great place to really develop this. It's an honor to be here, and I’ve enjoyed every moment of it.”
Winning the senior group was Adowyn Byrne who sang and performed “Savior” on the piano--a self-written tune. Nevaeh McWilliams, singing “A Million Dreams,” was the winner of the middle division while dancing partners Parker Bero and Sadie Lizotte were the top vote getters for the junior group--displaying their choreography to the song “Queen of Mean.”