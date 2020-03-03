Town Meeting Day results

Through early voting and going to the polls on Tuesday, Essex residents approved Article V, the proposal to change the town’s charter and add an extra seat to the selectboard, with 4,029 to 2611 votes.
Article V approved
The proposal went on the ballot following a petition with over 1,000 signatures of registered voters was submitted to the town clerk in late December. It called for an end to at-large seats on the selectboard and adds an additional position.
The charter change expands the town’s selectboard to a six-seat makeup and stipulates that there be two representation districts--three of the seats being held by residents from the Village of Essex Junction and three being held by residents of the Town Outside the Village.
There was heavy debate on the issue over the last few months--online, at public hearings, and all the way through to the annual town meeting. Proponents of the petition, submitted by citizen coalition Fairness First, said that the change would give both districts equal representation on the selectboard and that tie votes would be a good thing--forcing more discussion between the two in order for more well-rounded agreements to be made. Opponents, however, pointed out that the current selectboard and its makeup usually votes unanimously and believe that the members don’t take stances based on where they live.
"It is so gratifying to see such a high turnout for today’s vote. It shows just how much Essex residents care about their whole community," said selectboard chair Elaine Haney. "The vote in favor of an even numbered Selectboard with three Village representatives and three Town outside the Village representatives was decisive. Essex residents have made it clear they want to ensure fair representation. As we continue to plan Essex and Essex Junction’s future together, we know that fair representation for all must always be a focus."
The charter change will now go to the state legislature for approval. "We will await their decision and, once received, will move forward. What’s most important is that Essex residents came together to vote for the future of their entire community, together," said Haney.
Watts, Franco win selectboard seats
Additional ballot items saw the two open seats on the selectboard get filled by the two candidates who ran--Andy Watts being elected for his third term on the board with 5520 votes, while Vince Franco was selected for his first term with 4933 votes.