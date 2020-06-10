Town Meadow residents get dancing surprise

Residents of Town Meadow Senior Housing were treated to an unexpected visit from some unusual guests on Saturday.
When staff told the facility’s occupants to head outside or look through their window, the seniors were delighted to see various characters and animals showing off their dance moves and singing skills.
Folks from Burlington’s Rookie's Root Beer were dressed up in inflatable costumes--including a unicorn, a T-Rex, and an alien from the Toy Story movies. They paraded around the parking lot on Carmichael Street for the residents who chose to head outside and watch from the benches, and they also went around the building for those who opted or needed to stay inside.
The residents sang along and tapped their feet as they took a break from the news channels and the monotony of needing to stay in.
“It was very enjoyable,” said resident LeAnne Eckenroth. “I really thought the routine was very clever--very entertaining. It was a great distraction from what else is going on in the world. Very, very happy time. Very nice.”
Eckenroth was told ahead of time that children and grandchildren would be welcomed to come for the surprise as well, and she took full advantage of that after not having seen her grandchildren in person for a while due to recent socializing restrictions.
“So I went, ‘Well, that’s a good excuse.’” she said. “So I invited them, and I’m glad I did. We went outside and had ring-side seats to watch them. My oldest grandson, who will be 13, was impressed by the music and the dancing.”
Town Meadow’s Support for Services at Home (SASH) Coordinator MJ Merchant organized the visit as part of a continuous effort to provide musical entertainment for the seniors.
“I invited this group of inflatables to Town Meadow in the hopes of bringing some playful entertainment for our residents,” said Merchant. “After a few months of isolating due to COVID-19, we have had to cancel our group activities. I thought, ‘How about some outdoor entertainment to our residents?’”
The surprise was a little extra special for another senior since that day was already marked on her calendar.
“I thought it was wonderful,” said Rita Beaulieu who celebrated her 91st birthday on Saturday. “They were adorable; I loved them! It was just a nice surprise. I enjoyed them very much, and they seemed to enjoy being there and just talking to me. They were really nice.”
Along with their dancing and singing, the Rookie's Root Beer people brought some samples for the residents to enjoy on the sunny day.
Anyone looking to take part in the weekly resident conference call and help provide musical entertainment is welcomed to contact Merchant at Merchant@cathedralsquare.org.