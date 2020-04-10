Town launches new website

The official website for the Town of Essex has a new look as the municipality recently rolled out a redesign.
It also has a new URL as people will need to type in “essexvt.org,” but the previous address of “essex.org” should soon redirect browsers to the new site, according to Deputy Manager Greg Duggan. The new site, which had been in the works for a year, went live on March 30.
“This was a long, hard effort by the IT Department and Communications Department to get up and running,” Duggan said. “We’re excited and proud to roll out the new website, and look forward to taking fuller advantage of all the features. We are still working out some kinks, especially because we decided to launch sooner to better provide coronavirus updates. If people find any errors, such as broken links, they can contact me at gduggan@essex.org and I will work with IT, Tammy Getchell, and others to make the corrections.”
Duggan and Rob Paluba, information technology director for the town, said there were a multitude of reasons why they decided to create a new website and that it will allow for easier and more efficient use by both staff members and the public.
Among the differences are that the new site will be more compliant with requirements set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act, each of the town’s departments will be able to update the content of their pages instead of the limited IT staff, it has a better alert system for mass communicating with residents, and there is 24/7/365 live support for staff from CivicPlus--the web development company being used.
Paluba said that the annual cost of the various websites--and their providers--used by the town and its many departments was $13,476. The new site, which will be able to house all of the others within it, increases the cost by $1,174 per year. However, Duggan believes that its functionality is worth it.
“Having CivicPlus as our primary website will also help with time and effort, even if that doesn’t show up as hard dollars,” said Duggan. “Instead of having separate websites for Essex Fire Department, Essex Junction Fire Department, Essex Junction Recreation and Parks, the Senior Center, and others, all of those sites can now come under the umbrella of the new CivicPlus platform. This also makes it easier for the IT Department to manage one site and one platform, instead of having to know how to update and troubleshoot multiple platforms.”
According to Paluba, CivicPlus is the provider for over 3,500 local governments, and its software solutions are being used by over 60,000 local government employees.