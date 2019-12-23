4 Town debates over shooting ordinance

One of the more extensive discussions around the town this past year was focused on a revised ordinance pertaining to firearm usage.
For months, the selectboard considered a proposal that would require homeowners who shoot in their backyards to register as a shooting range--and another that detailed which municipal parks people could use firearms at.
The former idea had debates heat up in the summer with a June meeting seeing a number of local residents voice their opinion on why the recommendation should be dismissed. The shooting range registry would have property owners submitting their name, address, parcel ID number, date the range was established, the intended use of the range, the expected hours of operation, a site plan of the entire range, and proof of insurance with a minimum of a $500,000 liability insurance.
Members of the public spoke out against the idea--stating that it would be cost prohibitive. Another complication in the implementation of such a registry was a Vermont Supreme Court ruling which says that sport shooting ranges are exempt from regulation if they existed before May 2006 and maintained the same historic level of noise and use since.
In July, the selectboard voted to accept an ordinance that prohibited shooting at the Essex Tree Farm and allowed it at two parks--Indian Brook and the 90-acre school-owned parcel at Saxon Hill--during a 45-day window covering deer hunting season. However, the debate of the shooting range registry lingered on with additional questions and issues coming to the surface.
After being accepted in July, the new ordinance was up for a vote to adopt it in August. The selectboard chose to delay the vote, however, as it wanted to get more public feedback regarding the backyard shooting range regulations.
Come September, the ordinance draft no longer mentioned the registration of home-owned ranges with the board ditching that proposal--much to the delight and praise of hunters and recreational shooters who feared the repercussions of such a mandate. The board also listened to hunters and agreed to alter the dates in the proposal during which people can shoot at certain town parks--expanding time frame to cover all of deer hunting season.
Finally, in October, the selectboard unanimously adopted the redrafted ordinance which only focused on limitations of shooting in three municipal parks. It prohibited shooting at the Essex Tree Farm and allowed it at two town parks--Indian Brook and Saxon Hill--during the 60-day window (Oct. 15-Dec. 15).