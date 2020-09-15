In an unusual move, the Town of Essex Selectboard and Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees held separate and simultaneous meetings Sept. 8, causing attendees who wished to participate to pick one or multitask and be quick to bounce between the two when it was time for the public to be heard.
There were similarities among the two agendas including discussion on a draft for a merger charter, a policy regarding the raising of flags and painting of murals at town or village-owned property, and nominating a voting member to attend the upcoming Vermont League of Cities and Towns Town Fair.
Usually, when available, the unified manager and an assistant manager -- and sometimes both assistants -- will attend and help facilitate the meeting while offering information on the staff’s behalf. The future implementation of a fourth item of mutual discussion at last week’s meetings could possibly help that type of situation if it is to arise again.
The discussion revolved around whether the town and village staff should have a second full-time assistant manager added. Currently, Greg Duggan is the only full-time assistant while Sarah Macy splits her time as a part-time assistant manager while also being the finance director. Unified Manager Evan Teich said he would like to see Macy focus solely on finance while getting another person to fully assist with the tremendous workload his office is tagged with.
Duggan said during the trustees’ meeting that the new position would be paid between $85-110 thousand and could end up costing between $120-130 thousand with benefits. In light of a delay in a community-wide vote on merger, the second assistant would be able to help out right away with that workload. Duggan noted, however, that if merger is to pass in the next year or so, it would be about three years until the town and village are fully merged, and the added position would be instrumental during that time.
Duggan also stated that he thinks the job would be permanent as it would also be necessary for after merger is completed -- considering the manager’s office’s list of tasks for such a large community. During the selectboard meeting, Teich echoed that by saying there could potentially be a shift in workload throughout the staff once merger is in full effect and have the assistants take on some of the duties performed by a position that would be vacant at the time.
Both boards agreed for the need of a second assistant and will likely discuss it together at a joint meeting in October with the hopes of approving and filling it as soon as possible.
Merger Charter Drafts
The trustees worked towards finishing a draft for a merged community and hoped for their latest version to be reviewed by the selectboard at its Sept. 21 meeting. The plan is to have the selectboard’s feedback ahead of the trustees’ next meeting, changed last week from Sept. 22 to the 24th, and for the trustees to then approve the finalized version that will be placed on the ballot for voters to decide upon in November.
While going through the last outstanding notes and pieces to be addressed, there were some -- such as whether planning commission members would serve three- or four-year terms -- that the trustees said weren’t deal breakers and that they didn’t mind which option was pusued.
What could be a deal breaker, however, is that the trustees reiterated their desire for the representation model in the merged selectboard to be a 3+3+1 makeup so to appease the House Government Operations Committee’s concern over the even-numbered 3+3 model that the current selectboard has been working towards.
The selectboard’s conversation regarding the merger charter draft was much shorter than the trustees’ as selectboard members have been reviewing and making notes about their latest version on their own. Last Tuesday, they briefly mentioned thoughts about which transition model for the merged selectboard would be used and how to pick between differing ordinances.
“We still have a little time,” said Chair Elaine Haney as the selectboard is not under the same time constraint the trustees are facing. She later added, “I’m really pleased that we’re moving along so smoothly and progressing towards the opportunity to have public input in November.”
That November input from the public will be more of a discussion and hearing feedback from residents, opposed to the village’s input which will be a direct vote from the trustees’ constituents.
Policy on Raising of Flags or Painting of Murals on Town and Village-owned Property
In light of a recent request from an Essex High student to have a Black Lives Matter mural painted on public property in the village, a policy was drafted and presented to each board pertaining to the permitting of such acts and the raising of specific flags throughout Essex.
The selectboard was in general approval of a policy and wanted to hear the trustees’ thoughts on it before moving forward.
The trustees, however, did not seem to be as much in favor of the idea.
“I appreciate the intent behind the policy. I appreciate the spirit behind the policy, but I've got a number of problems with it,” said Vice President George Tyler. “This would put us in the position of judging political speech… They say it's public art, but I don't think what we're talking about here is public art. I think what we're talking here is political speech.”
“I kind of feel like we don't really need a policy,” said Amber Thibeault. “It isn't broken, so why are we trying to fix it?”
President Andrew Brown’s opinion differed from that of the rest of the board and said he thinks there should be a policy in place to give the trustees something to point to when being faced with various requests.
“I see there being a little bit more of a creation of equity and fairness within having a policy,” said Brown. He explained that by adopting the policy, the board would have something that helps guide its decisions and doesn’t leave it to go with “gut reactions.”
The trustees’ ultimately said they would be okay with hearing the selectboard’s thoughts about it and being able to give the idea some more thought before officially shutting it down.
Other News and Notes
VLCT Delegate
Both the village and town have the opportunity to send a voting delegate to the upcoming Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) Town Fair. The VLCT is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that serves Vermont’s municipal offices and provides, among other things, support for legislation that strengthens local governments.
None of the trustees expressed interest in attending or are able to make their schedule work around the meetings. Selectman Andy Watts, who has been attending for a recent handful of years and is planning to participate in some of the virtual sessions this fall, accepted the nomination to represent the town at the Sept. 30 VLCT Annual Meeting. He will have the opportunity to vote on the league’s proposed 2021-22 Legislative Policy.
Publicizing Merger Facts and Figures for Village Voters
The trustees discussed what would be the best avenues to communicate their version of the merger charter that would be presented to village voters on the November ballot. Ideas to share information and details included a newsletter and a video possibly being produced.
The trustees approved the allocation of no more than $8,000 to create such materials.