The Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees held a meeting early Tuesday evening before being joined by the Town of Essex Selectboard for a joint meeting afterwards. Once again, topics of the merger discussion were addressed.
Merger status check and timeline moving forward
During the joint meeting, the two boards discussed where they are in terms of their plans for moving forward on charters for a merged community.
The trustees confirmed that they are going to finalize and put their version of the charter on the November ballot for village residents to vote on. They will have a little more time to work on it than had been thought as President Andrew Brown relayed a clarification from Clerk Susan McNamara-Hill that said the document needs to be submitted by the end of the day Sept. 23 instead of the previously-mentioned Sept. 3.
Selectboard Chair Elaine Haney confirmed that the selectboard will “stay the course” with finalizing its version of a charter through the fall so to be presented to the public for voting in March. She also noted that the trustees expressed interest in staying at the table to be part of that process and thanked their willingness to do so.
Haney then went on to detail a timeline for the selectboard’s work leading up to a March vote, which was agreed upon by the other board members.
September will see the selectboard have one or two discussions by itself to identify the three or four topics needed to be vetted alongside the trustees. Joint meetings during the month would also include both the town and village’s planning commissions and the town’s zoning board to get their input on the issue of merger.
“They should come talk to us about their thoughts and help us make sure we’ve addressed issues of development, water and sewer, and any other planning commission-related topics that we might not have considered,” Haney said. “I would not be surprised if there’s considerations that we have not taken into account based on their expertise.”
October will have the two boards settle the five final “significant” items of discussion: a sidewalk district, cannabis and tobacco sales and regulation, representation on the merged community’s selectboard, a decision on a planning commission or development review board, and the 12-year taxation plan.
November will be a chance for the public to review the draft and offer feedback including concerns and changes it would prefer to be seen.
December will be a time to make any last adjustments to the draft based on the public’s input and, “hopefully,” have the selectboard vote on and approve the draft. It would then be submitted to the clerk to provide ample time in getting it ready for the March ballot.
January and February will then allow for education and outreach to the voters of Essex so they are well informed of what they’ll be deciding upon when presented with the ballot item.
Brown spoke up and reiterated that people from the village will be voting on the trustees’ version of the charter in November, and that result might indicate preferred differences in what they want to see implemented. Haney rebutted by saying that it will be an “up or down vote,” and the boards will not know why it was approved or why it was defeated, so it will be hard to tell exactly what the public is liking or disliking of the trustees’ version through the polls.
“Whatever it is that the village ends up voting on is unlikely to be what the town is going to want to vote on -- what the selectboard’s going to approve to put on the ballot,” said Haney. “Which is why last week I was so strident in asking you not to do this, so we could have common ground all the way through.”
Haney went on to say she was worried about the inconsistency that the boards are asking voters to deal with, especially those from the village who might end up voting twice on differing charters. Brown countered by pointing out that the trustee’s version could pass and go to the Vermont House Government Operations Committee, and the selectboard’s version could be approved and go to the committee, as well, without village residents weighing in.
Costs of delaying merger
Unified Manager Evan Teich had been asked to provide costs associated with the delay of merging the town and village. He submitted a 12-page breakdown with input from various departments throughout the municipalities.
A memorandum he wrote noted that not all “costs” are monetary and that some are a delay in action by staff members, added responsibilities, duplication of efforts or inefficiencies, and lack of direction to “serious matters such as long-term planning, economic and community development and large-scale capital needs.”
Teich said he would like to have a full-time assistant manager hired and allow Sarah Macy, who’s currently filling the role on a part-time basis in conjunction with being the finance director, to solely focus on the financial side of things; he estimates that the new position would cost between $120,000-$130,000 per year. Additional positions to be added, all on a part-time basis, were estimated to amount to over $110,000 per year.
Among other details in the breakdown, and during the meeting, it was noted on different occasions that the ongoing discussion of merger is taking its toll on town staff.
“One of the other themes inside of this is just the sheer gravity of the staff not knowing whether you’re going to merge or not merge,” Teich said to the two boards, “and whether they should do A, or B, or nothing. And it, kind of, puts them in limbo.”
Teich finished his presentation by bringing up the local options tax, which many neighboring communities have instituted, as a way to bring in additional revenue, but he noted that discussions regarding it have been put on hold so that merger could be hashed out.
EJFD gets approval for new air compressor
Essex Junction Fire Department (EJFD) Chief Chris Gaboriault spoke during the trustees’ meeting about the need to replace the 35-year-old air compressor currently being used, which refills firefighters’ self-contained breathing apparatus bottles. He said the current system cannot be serviced anymore if it is to break down.
Gaboriault presented a recommendation to purchase a new Bauer unit, the same manufacturer of the current system as it’s proved to be a reliable piece of equipment and is the preferred choice by, according to him, about 80 percent of the fire industry.
The new system costs just over $67,500, but additional options brought the total up another $25,000. After the department receives a discount of nearly $9,300 and uses village resources to unload it, the final price tag will be about $85,000.
The additional options include department personnel needing to log in to use the unit so that each refill is documented with its date and time, as well as who was responsible for performing the operation -- something that has not been done in the past.
The trustees decided to waive a bidding process and allow EJFD to purchase the unit from Reynolds & Son, which Gaboriault said is the only Bauer-authorized dealer in Vermont.
Additional news and notes
Bike/Walk Advisory Committee
Ramón Matanzo applied to be on the village’s Bike/Walk Advisory Committee. He was interviewed by the trustees Tuesday evening and expressed his quickly-founded love of living in Vermont, as well as cycling, and that he recently learned of the committee and wanted to help.
Matanzo explained a few ideas he had about biking in the area, including an improvement in bike paths between Essex and Burlington. He stated that he would be willing to pass along suggestions to the committee for future improvements even in the event he was not selected to be a part of it.
Trustees were impressed with his knowledge of the topic and immediately approved his appointment to the committee, filling one of the three open seats on it.
Joint Essex Housing Commission
The two boards, during an executive session, discussed the pool of 16 candidates who applied for the Joint Essex Housing Commission which had been proposed and approved by the selectboard on Jan. 14.
Among the seven candidates selected was Mia Watson who was part of a small group that had been working on establishing the commission since 2017.
EWSD Taxes
Essex Westford School District Chief Operating Officer Brian Donahue gave a detailed presentation about local and state education taxes and how they’re established.