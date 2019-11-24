Three Essex officers graduate from Vermont Police Academy

Basic training is over for three new members of the Essex Police Department.
On Friday, Nov. 22, officers Matthew Beaulieu, Sabrina Feit, and Justin Lindor graduated from the Vermont Police Academy during a ceremony help at the Pittsford training facility.
The EPD newcomers helped comprise a graduating class of 38 which included members of 17 departments throughout the state. During the 16 weeks of basic training, students learned about criminal law, motor vehicle law, domestic and sexual violence, children’s issues, firearms, driving, proper use of force techniques, communication skills, drug-related investigations, report writing, interacting with people of various backgrounds and disability issues, traffic crash investigation, tactics, and more.
“Our students put in an incredible amount of hard work and physical fitness training to achieve certification,” said Cindy Taylor-Patch, director of training at the academy.
Beaulieu, Feit, and Lindor now have to complete a few more weeks of post-basic training before they officially join the department and begin another 12 weeks of field training.
In addition, the 39th Canine Patrol School and 2018 Tracking School also received certifications on Friday with seven agencies being represented.