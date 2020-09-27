MONTPELIER -- Winning a championship isn’t any-less sweet after turning 35.
Some of the best baseball players in Essex, who are over that age threshold, proved it Sunday as they captured the Green Mountain Baseball Association title with a convincing 7-1 victory over the first-year Missisquoi Mets.
After going down in order in the bottom of the first, the Essex Bombers sent seven batters to the plate in the second, scored three runs, and never looked back to claim the senior league’s championship crown at Montpelier Recreation Field.
Essex starting pitcher Patrick Murphy gave up a base hit to start the game, but he then retired the next 14 batters he faced. He finished the day with four strikeouts through seven innings of work, three of those seeing a Met go down looking.
Both the Bombers and Missisquoi went 8-2 in the regular season to sit atop of the league’s standings, but Essex took the edge for the No. 1 seed after beating the Mets twice. They met for a third time Sept. 27 with the Bombers completing the sweep to finish the year with an 11-2 overall record.
The championship game appearance was the second for Essex in the last three years after the Bombers were bounced from the tournament in 2019’s semifinal round.
How it happened
Bottom 2: Essex used two walks, a pair of hits, and a sacrifice fly to score three runs including what ended up being the game winner.
Bottom 3: With two outs and a runner on, Bomber first baseman Drew Casper blasted a home run off the scoreboard in left field for a pair of insurance runs.
Top 5: Met manager Todd Beauregard fired a single down the line in left to put a pair of ducks on the pond with two outs. A single up the middle ensued, but Essex center fielder Donald Morgan threw a bullet to home plate where manager and catcher Bruce Gabaree was able to tag out the Missisquoi player trying to score from second and preserve the shutout.
Bottom 5: Gabaree roped a double down the left field line to start the frame. After advancing to third, he would score on a botched Mets attempt to catch a Bomber stealing second.
Bottom 6: Essex scratched across its seventh and final run when left fielder Max Pogacar scored from second on a towering, shallow two-out bloop single on the right field line.
Top 7: Missisquoi had runners on first and second with nobody out and would later have both in scoring position. Murphy worked out of it, however, getting some help from a great scoop-and-throw by shortstop George Lambertson that was picked out of the dirt on the other end by Casper at first.
Top 9: The Mets finally got on the scoreboard after working the first two batters aboard. With subsequent runners at the corners, a squibbler to second allowed Robbie Phillips to scamper home. That would be it for Missisquoi, however, as Casper, who came on in relief to start the eighth, induced a game-ending groundout to second.
Instant reaction: Essex manager Bruce Gabaree shares his thoughts
How’s it feel to be a champion?
“Good! There’s a core of us who have been together for a little bit. We've been close the last couple years, but it feels really good; feels real good. We brought in some good guys; we got a great crew. We've been successful; we won the division the last two years, so it was time.”
How do you think the defense did today?
“I think we have one of the best defenses in the league. We know our jobs, we know our roles. There’s a high baseball IQ for everyone.”
What do you think about your team’s pitching?
“[Murphy’s] been our starter -- our key guy. He was hurt last year, but came back this year with a vengeance. And then we picked up Casper; last year, he came in and he became our closer. We have a great combination.”
How neat is this league and having camaraderie with everyone, including your opponents?
“It's old man baseball. We’re out here to have fun. We're all not Cal Ripken Jr., we're not ARod, we're not whoever. We're here to have some fun and be competitive at the same time.”
Any final thoughts?
“The only thing I have to say is, great job to the Mets. It was their first year in the league, and they came into the championship. So congrats to them, and congrats to Todd.”