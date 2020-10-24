Essex Rec is seeking out volunteers to help in various ways for its upcoming Essex Trail of Treats event at the Champlain Valley Exposition.
The organization is looking for people to decorate pop-up tents that will be candy pickup stations Halloween night, as well as anyone interested in being an attendant at a tent that evening. Essex Rec is also welcoming volunteers who want to sign up for pumpkin carving time slots with their final product to be part of the extra-large pumpkin tower display.
Additional ways to help out are to become a night-of staff member or to be a financial sponsor or donor. Night-of workers will help manage the event entrance, direct participants through the trick-or-treat stations, and provide general event support.
“This is a great way to get your neighbors together for a fun trick-or-treat alternative, showcase your business or organization, or just support your community,” reads the sign up form, which can be found here: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdXy-_qvTkj8Ety9s5DF4juMdfujgQZnOH5tNakoHsV_vmbGQ/viewform.
While hosting a tent is free, registration is required.
The Trail of Treats is set to run Oct. 31 from 4-8 p.m. for those who purchased tickets, and the pumpkin drive-by display will then be available from 8:30-10 p.m. for anyone interested.
