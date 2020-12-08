ESSEX — Just a five-minute drive from Essex’s Five Corner and even closer to the Essex Experience, this colonial in the popular countryside neighborhood checks off a lot of boxes. With a home office, partially-finished basement, and nice glass doors looking out to the backyard from the kitchen, 23 Aspen Drive would make for a great next home.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Acreage: 0.34
Square Footage: 1,959
List Price: $410,000
Highlights: exterior deck, attached two-car garage, surrounded granite gas fireplace, granite island and breakfast bar in the kitchen, private work space, sunny living room, great neighborhood with nice walking paths
