The real estate market seemed to keep clicking in November with a number of homes being sold throughout Essex.
Here are three of the most expensive based on final purchase price according to Zillow.
3. 5 Mason Drive
Sold for $467,500 on Nov. 17, this Cape-style home is surrounded by tall cedar hedges and includes four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a living room with a gas fireplace, a three-season sun porch and a finished walk-out basement.
2. 79 Old Stage Road
Sold for $490,000 on Nov. 13, this spacious four-bedroom farmhouse has mountain views and three bathrooms. The kitchen, living room and dining area are part of an open-concept great room with high ceilings, a gas fireplace and lots of windows giving majestic views of Mount Mansfield to enjoy.
1. 21 Lida Drive
Sold for $517,000 on Nov. 12, this home has four large bedrooms including a master suite and changing area with two closets and a walk-in closet, 2.5 baths, and a two-car garage. It has a new kitchen, state-of-the-art generator, several heat pumps, and solar panels.
