Fans of the theater can have a unique experience in viewing local actors this Sunday.
Essex High School (EHS) Theater is hosting a one-night-only showing of its award-winning rendition of A Monster Calls--being broadcasted through YouTube at 7 p.m.
The company was originally scheduled to perform the play March 12 and 13; the Thursday performance was held and recorded, but Friday night was cancelled due to growing concerns around the novel coronavirus--the set and costumes still sitting in the high school today just as they were left.
EHS Theater will be replaying the Thursday performance this Sunday to an audience who RSVP’s with Drama Director Aly Perry by 10 a.m. that morning.
“I'm really proud of the work,” said Perry. “I'm also proud that the students want to share it and that we were given the opportunity to do so; we're really grateful for that. It's a really powerful story told by a powerful group of teenagers.”
Another aspect of the uniqueness is that audience and cast members will be able to interact with one another during the broadcast through YouTube’s live chat feature.
Perry was given the approval from the play’s rights holders to stream the recording--taken by EHS A/V Specialist Jesse Keefe’s film students--under the condition that she remove it immediately and doesn’t let the archive stay online. People can RSVP by going to bit.ly/AMCEHS or by emailing aperry@ewsd.org, and they will then receive the broadcast link through email on Sunday.
The story, based on the novel by Patrick Ness and inspired by an original idea of Siobhan Dowd, is a “really complicated piece of theater that demands realistic acting right next to metaphorical space and right next to heightened emotional truth,” according to Perry.
“The process was really scary,” said the director, “particularly for young performers and makers who haven't been deep in that kind of really thick process--where you don't necessarily know where the way out is and that all of the really beautiful possibilities happen when you're in that exploration and when you adhere to the contract of being courageous in your creativity. They're really an incredible group of students, and I'm really, really proud of them. Most of all, because they worked together as a team, and they overcame some huge obstacles.”
Perry added that she was a little less hands-on with A Monster Calls compared to other works EHS Theater has performed over the years.
“We really came at it as a collaborative group,” she said. “It really felt like I could only take one-half of the reins this time and give them the opportunity to really step it up as a company--that they would devise and generate a lot of the material and the landscape of the piece. And then my job was a shaper and somebody who gave them the limitations in which they could work.”
EHS Theater was originally lined up to perform the play on March 14 during the regional festival competition, but the company was moved up to an earlier slot and took the stage--its own as Essex High hosted four other schools for the event--on March 6. EHS was selected as one of the two regional winners and was in line to go onto the state level in an attempt to make it into New Englands.
The five schools that participated in the March 6 regional were the only in the state to do so, however, as everything started to get shut down shortly thereafter.
“I feel really lucky that we at least got to perform at our festival--and that we were honored with the selection to go on to states,” Perry noted.
The March 6 showing was also the first time A Monster Calls was performed in the United States after being adapted for thespians by Sally Cookson, Adam Peck, and the Company for the Bristol Old Vic theater in England.
The play sees Conor have the same dream every night after his mother fell ill. But then, one evening, Conor wakes up to a monster at his window, and the monster wants something from him: the truth.