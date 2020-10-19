COVID-19 exposed the cracks in Vermont’s social safety net. What else, if anything, should the legislature be doing to address the impact of the pandemic on low-income Vermonters?
Bancroft thinks the legislature has been taking the proper steps and that it’s been sensitive to the situation low-income Vermonters have been facing, especially those who lost their jobs during the pandemic. He said the objective was to assist those who were unemployed through funding such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“That's how we addressed it, and I think that's the appropriate way to address that,” said Bancroft.
He went on to question whether there’s a larger policy issue of how the state can help its low-income residents that should be considered irrespective of COVID-19.
What should the state do to address the need for affordable, quality childcare?
“It's been my contention for several years now, since I'm in the legislature, that access to childcare is one of the most important policy issues that needs to be addressed,” said Bancroft.
Bancroft said the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development, of which he’s a member, had been looking at childcare early in 2020 and proposed “modest changes” to help with training and provide financial incentives for people to become a care provider. He believes that creating a subsidy which would bring childcare costs down to an affordable level would require either cuts in the state’s budget or an increase in taxes, but the true issue lies in the need for a willingness to tackle the problem.
“There did not seem to be an appetite in the legislature to try to scout out those funds, quite frankly,” said Bancroft. “Everybody recognizes the problem, but we bumped up against the resource constraint… I think it needs to be a bigger discussion in the legislature in how we're going to proceed to address this problem.”
A substantial deficit is projected for the fiscal year 2022 budget. How should the legislature address anticipated shortfalls?
Bancroft believes that increasing revenue through new taxes should be a last resort because it would not be conducive for economic expansion. He thinks the state needs to be able to bring new taxpayers and businesses into Vermont and that increasing taxes would just make it a less-desirable place for those people and businesses to move to.
“Any policies that we do to address the ongoing problems here have to be cognizant of what the impact is going to be on on economic growth,” Bancroft said.
He is also hopeful that the federal government will be able to provide additional funds to help states “weather the storm” and that the Vermont legislature should be looking to cut certain boards, commissions, or programs that aren’t quite necessary.
What about the Education Fund, which is also expected to take a big hit from COVID-19?
Bancroft thinks the state should look to see if there are places that could have cuts made, either in the Education Fund or in other areas which the funds could then be moved over to education from. He also believes that the legislature will have to make some hard decisions.
“Hard decisions often are unpopular,” said Bancroft. “Some group is going to get hurt. But we can't lose sight of what the overall goal is; what I think the overall goal here is: how does Vermont thrive in the future, and that we don't want to make decisions to resolve something in the short run which will come back to haunt us in the long run -- i.e. not fully funding the teachers’ and state employees’ retirement.”
Bancroft said that if the state can’t find places to make cuts, some taxes may have to be raised. He also believes that it’s time for Vermont to address the state education funding mechanism and have people become better informed about the situation.
“It has a propensity for people to spend on education,” said Bancroft. “Voters do not fully understand or appreciate what the cost is… Until people really have a full understanding of what they're voting for, then there's no incentive to, if you will, get out that sharper pencil.”
The legislature this session took some steps to address concerns about use of excessive force by police and the inequities in how often people of color are subjected to motor vehicle stops and criminal charges. Do you think those actions were sufficient or is there more to be done?
Bancroft started by saying that there’s much more to be done and that he didn’t sign S.119, an act relating to a statewide standard and policy for law enforcement use of force which was allowed to become law without the governor’s signature in early October, because he thought it was rushed and “lacking.” Bancroft believes the bill could have used 2-3 more months of discussion and testimony from law enforcement organizations on the issue.
Bancroft noted that he was a co-sponsor of H.808, an act relating to the use of deadly force by law enforcement that was presented in January but then died soon after in February. He thinks the developments throughout the country in the spring led to the rushed nature of S.119.
“Good legislation doesn't come out of emotions,” he stated.
Scientists largely agree action is needed to delay the worst impacts of climate change. Vermont is also starting to see the impacts of a changing climate firsthand, with shorter winters, harsher storms and so-called “climigration.” What actions, if any, do you feel the legislature should be taking to reduce Vermont’s share of carbon emissions and ready the state for the effects of a changing climate?
Bancroft led by saying he recognizes that Vermont has a changing climate and that it’s causing problems. He thinks the long-term solution is getting people into electric vehicles but also that the state needs to be careful in implementing carbon or other gas taxes that would likely affect the working-class residents of Vermont the most.
Bancroft said that there isn’t enough affordable housing in the more-urban areas of the state where people work and need to commute to, so decisions impacting personal transportation would lead to those Vermonters “facing the brunt” of it.
Bancroft was disappointed in the Global Warming Solutions Act, calling it a “dangerous policy” because of the potential litigation the state is vulnerable to. He also doesn’t agree with its plan to have a 23-member council of people who were appointed, and not elected, making policy decisions.
