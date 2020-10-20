COVID-19 exposed the cracks in Vermont’s social safety net. What else, if anything, should the legislature be doing to address the impact of the pandemic on low-income Vermonters?
Black thinks that any recovery efforts made by the state should prioritize low-income Vermonters, saying they are far-more vulnerable in regards to housing, food insecurity, and job loss.
Low-income homeowners, Black said, should be the top priority, and the state should be doing what it can to prevent them from falling behind. She suggested a way of doing that would be to help with rental or housing assistance, food insecurity, and safe, quality, affordable childcare so families can get back to work.
“Our businesses cannot get back to business unless we have these people,” said Black, “and it's our utmost priority to take care of them.”
What should the state do to address the need for affordable, quality childcare?
Black believes that part of the problem is a lack of qualified early childhood educators. She also thinks that the field doesn’t pay enough to be attractive to potential employees.
Black said the state could invest in “creative” childcare centers, such as utilizing schools that are not at full capacity, to make service more affordable to families. She thinks that paid family leave should be looked at as a way of reducing the burden on parents with newborns since infant care is harder to find.
A substantial deficit is projected for the fiscal year 2022 budget. How should the legislature address anticipated shortfalls?
Black thinks Vermont should first be seeing what the federal government will be doing to provide additional pandemic relief and use any funding the state receives to fill in as many shortfalls as it can with that. She doesn’t think an austerity budget is the way to go and believes that the state “cannot be making cuts.” Instead, Black believes increased taxes should be implemented to raise revenue.
“I think one thing that this pandemic has shown is that those living marginally-close to the edge have suffered, but also those who are wealthier have actually thrived in this environment,” said Black. “And I think that we should be looking to increase income tax on wealthier Vermonters.”
What about the Education Fund, which is also expected to take a big hit from COVID-19?
While talking about the overall budget, Black mentioned that taxes from cannabis sales will be instrumental in helping fill the shortfalls for education. She reiterated that increasing income tax on wealthier Vermonters would be a way to help the issue and thinks that the state should be looking for other ways than making cuts to solve the problem.
“Slashing funding for schools, basically when our kids need it the most right now, is the last thing that the state should be doing,” she said.
Black also suggested that borrowing to help the shortfall immediately might need to be considered and said she would prefer that to increasing property taxes on anyone.
The legislature this session took some steps to address concerns about use of excessive force by police and the inequities in how often people of color are subjected to motor vehicle stops and criminal charges. Do you think those actions were sufficient or is there more to be done?
“No, I don't think they’re sufficient,” said Black. “I think they're just a start.”
Black believes that it was necessary to standardize use of force guidelines for agencies across the state instead of having each set their own, but she also thinks the state needs to be looking at the criminal justice process in Vermont as a whole including the court system, bail, drug treatment programs, mental health agencies, and parole.
“Is it really an efficient use of our money to incarcerate someone for minor parole violations?” she asked.
Black also believes that it’s an issue that affects more Vermonters than just those of color, saying she thinks low-income residents are included in those who see the most unfair treatment.
Scientists largely agree action is needed to delay the worst impacts of climate change. Vermont is also starting to see the impacts of a changing climate firsthand, with shorter winters, harsher storms and so-called “climigration.” What actions, if any, do you feel the legislature should be taking to reduce Vermont’s share of carbon emissions and ready the state for the effects of a changing climate?
Black thinks Vermont should be looking at ways to keep money in the state through the issue of climate change, saying the state can invest in weatherization, green technologies, and the electrification of vehicles to do so.
She added that those measures “provide good jobs. It provides growth of our economy. It creates a more-sustainable and more-resilient economy. And it helps create a closed economy where the money that we are creating and spending within Vermont is staying in Vermont. It's helping our neighbor.”
