While we can never truly predict what a year will bring before it arrives, 2020 was certainly a memorable year for Vermonters and many around the world.
The social fabric of society was forced to adapt rapidly to new ways of life: life at a distance. Schools struggled to remain open whether in-person or virtually, families had to create classrooms in their homes, businesses had to completely augment their policies and procedures, all while everyone continued with their daily tasks as best as they could.
But in a year of extreme upheaval and change, communities forged on with bravery and willfulness, as Vermonters are wont to do. With the end of the year imminent, we looked back on some of the most popular stories that made it to the Essex Reporter pages, and the people who inspired them.
Public demonstrations against racism:
Over 300 peaceful protesters gathered at the Five Corners intersection on a June day in Essex to protest the death of George Floyd with an hour and a half of peaceful demonstration. Afterwards, participants either took a knee or laid face-down for exactly eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Floyd was pinned to the ground by a police officer before he passed away on May 25.
Eight schools in the Essex Westford School District raised their Black Lives Matter flags in unison this August to show solidarity and support for movements toward equity in their communities.
Hundreds of protesters gathered at Five Corners in Essex to rally in honor of Juneteenth, which celebrates the liberation of slaves in Texas two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
COVID-19:
Vermont launched the Front-Line Employees Hazard Pay Grant Program, authorized under Act 136. The program offers between $1,200 to $2,000 to employees who worked a certain number of hours during the pandemic and risked possible exposure to COVID-19, and draws its funds from the federal stimulus programs passed in response to COVID-19.
Sports achievements:
Three cheerleading squads took championships at the NVAC in Burlington this season: Essex Middle School took first place in their division, Albert D. Lawton took the third place in their division, and Essex High School took second place in addition to capturing the NVAC Metro Division Trophy.
Two Essex youth hockey squads took home state championships at the Vermont State Amateur Hockey Association competition at the Gordon H. Paquette Ice Arena.
Essex High School’s boys' and girls' indoor track and field teams took home Division I championship titles this season. The win is a second consecutive title for the boys and 10th for the program overall, and a new victory for the girls is their second since 2014 and seventh of all time.
Four high school basketball teams were crowned quad-champions when, prior to the semifinal round, the rest of the state championship tournament was promptly cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions. The 2020 champions for girls Division 1 basketball were Essex High School, Rutland High School, Champlain Valley Union and Mount Mansfield High School.
An Essex High boys' cross country runner took home the program's third consecutive Division 1 individual state championship title, and he then took first place one week later in the Meet of Champions.
The Essex High girls' ice hockey team repeated as Vermont Division 1 state champions, topping Burlington/Colchester to hoist the trophy for the fifth time in the last seven years and bringing Essex its eighth all-time championship.
Essex was crowned the champions of the Green Mountain Baseball Association as its adult crew took the title home in September.
In lieu of a state championship tournament, Chittenden County athletics directors formed their own regional volleyball championship. The Essex High girls' team won convincingly to put a bow on an untraditional season which saw the sport be played outside.
Schools:
A longtime teacher and village resident received a community drive-by parade to celebrate his retirement.
Essex High School Principal Rob Reardon announced his retirement after 40 years of service at EHS.
Police and Fire
Longtime Essex Police Chief Rick Garey retired after 31 years of service to the department, succeeded by Capt. Ron Hoague.
Fairgrounds:
The Robert E. Miller Expo Centre in Essex Junction’s Champlain Valley Exposition was transformed into a 400-bed hospital support center staffed with 75 medical personnel including nurses, physician’s assistants, surgeons, and Army combat medics. Officials said the center will not provide care for COVID-19-related illnesses, but instead provide assistance for “slips, trips and falls.”
For the first time since its inception, a beloved regional event is giving the year 2020 a pass: the Champlain Valley Fair’s 99th celebration is cancelled and rescheduled for next summer due to state and federal COVID-19 guidelines.
