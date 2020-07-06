With the Vermont primaries just around the corner, it's important to make your voice heard.
Vermonters will be narrowing the field of candidates running for seats in the Vermont State Senate, Aug. 11.
Fifteen candidates, 13 Democrats and two Republicans, are vying for six seats in the Chittenden District.
While the two Republicans will be assured a spot on their party's ticket for the general election in November, the primary on Aug. 11 will winnow the field of Democrats down to only six.
To help you decide how to cast your vote, the Milton Independent will be asking candidates for the Vermont State Senate one question per week for the next four weeks.
We want to know...what should we ask them? What issues and causes matter to you?
Send us an email at news@essexreporter.com or reach out to us on social media by 4 p.m. July 7.