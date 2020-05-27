People passing through the Five Corners area over the last week might be confused as to why they suddenly saw picnic tables in front of the Firebird Cafe--only to see them disappear quickly soon after.
In an effort to add some life to the downtown area, make way for social distancing, and give customers a place to enjoy their local takeout, the Village of Essex Junction placed four tables in its recently-purchased parcel of 1 Main Street--a diagonal white line being seen to split where the public property ends and the cafe’s property begins in the corner between Maple and Main Street.
That happened on Wednesday, May 20, but the village has since removed the tables due to a previously-misunderstood order by the state regarding public picnic tables. Unified manager Evan Teich said that the village realized the tables needed to be cleaned after each use per Governor Phil Scott’s order--but that the staff did not have anyone assigned and able to do that consistently.
Teich also said that the village had reached out to the state’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development to see if attaching cleaning solutions and wipes to the tables -- and hoping the public would take care of cleaning the tables when they were done -- would suffice.
Placing the picnic tables was a stop-gap measure to help expedite the village’s effort of economic development--which consists of a longer-term plan according to Village Community Development Director Robin Pierce. Pierce also says plans for the parcel include a fountain and a quality, paved surface that will see tables and chairs shaded underneath trees.