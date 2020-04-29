According to town-level reporting from the state of Vermont, Essex has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state with 47 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease.
Earlier this week, Vermont released town-by-town reporting on confirmed cases of COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus first observed in late 2019 and now widely spread through much of the U.S. and world.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 416 reported cases and 31 deaths in Chittenden County, where the virus has hit Vermont the hardest.
At a municipal level, Burlington—Vermont’s most populous city and the site of two long-term care facilities that have experienced significant outbreaks of COVID-19—had the greatest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vermont, with the state reporting 157 cases within the Queen City.
Essex reported the second-highest number of cases in the state at 47. In late March, multiple cases of the virus were linked to Pinecrest at Essex, a senior living community.
Colchester followed with the state's fourth highest numbers at 38 confirmed cases. Milton reported 24 cases.
While Swanton appears to have the third-highest number of cases in the state, health department spokesperson Ben Truman clarified that cases are attributed to a patient’s town of residence, meaning individuals diagnosed at a hospital aren’t counted among the hospital’s respective town’s population.
The largest outbreak of COVID-19 in Franklin County stemmed from Northwest State Correctional Facility, swelling the number of reported cases in Swanton to 44 despite the prison actually being located in St. Albans Town.
All towns in neighboring Grand Isle County were left within the zero to five range as well, with the health department reporting Tuesday only three cases in total between the county’s five towns.
In towns where there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 or less, the health department intentionally kept reporting ambiguous in order to conceal those patients’ identities in accordance with state and federal statute.
According to Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith, reporting smaller numbers for those communities could have given residents in those towns enough information to identify who in their community had COVID-19, potentially violating state and federal laws protecting patient identities.
“I’ve been very careful with this in what we’re doing and how we’re reporting and asking the health department to be very careful,” Smith said during a press conference Monday. “I don’t want to put a scarlet letter on people as we’re looking at this virus.”
“What we tried to do was strike a balance here between identifying how many per town and, where it would be identifiable within a town, trying to say its zero to five within that town,” he added.
In total, Vermont reported 862 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening, with the state attributing 47 deaths to complications of the disease.
The health department is reporting 14 cases in Winooski and 11 in Jericho.
Outside of Chittenden and Franklin counties, the communities with the largest number of cases reported were Brattleboro and Rutland City, where the health department reported 16 and 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19, respectively.
The state’s town-by-town reporting map is scheduled to be updated on a weekly basis.