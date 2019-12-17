The State of Vermont this week launched an incentive program for the purchase or lease of new plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs), which include all-electric vehicles and plug in hybrid electric vehicles, with a total of $1.1 million in funding to help Vermonters go electric.
The incentives are available to individuals with an annual household income of $92,000 or less applying for a new PEV with a base price of $40,000 or less. More than 20 PEV models are eligible with $1,500 incentives for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and $2,500 incentives for all-electric vehicles. Larger incentives of $4,000 for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and $5,000 for all-electric vehicles are available for individuals whose households qualify for Vermont’s Weatherization Program. The statewide incentive may be used in combination with additional PEV incentives offered by the state’s electric utilities and federal tax credits for greater savings.
This incentive program was proposed by Governor Phil Scott and authorized by 2019 legislation intended to move Vermont toward its goal of at least 50,000 electric vehicles on its roads by 2025.
“We know the transportation sector accounts for about 45% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions,” said Governor Scott. “These incentives will help get more Vermonters in electric vehicles and help us move forward on our clean transportation and energy goals.”
Vermont’s Comprehensive Energy Plan established a goal to increase the share of renewable energy in the state’s transportation sector to 10% by 2025 and 80% by 2050. This translates to 50,000-60,000 PEVs registered in Vermont in five years. Currently, there are about 3,300 PEVs registered in Vermont.
“It’s clear we have more work to do to move the needle in this transition, and this will be a continued area of focus for my administration, with an approach that ensures we’re not leaving our most vulnerable Vermonters behind,” added Governor Scott.
The Agency of Transportation (AOT), through Drive Electric Vermont, is working with electric utilities, car dealers and Vermont Energy Investment Corporation (VEIC) to administer the program.
“This is truly a statewide collaborative effort, with public, private and non-profit entities working together toward the common goal of transforming our transportation sector,” said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn. “These incentives will put more Vermonters behind the wheel of an electric vehicle, thereby reducing the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.”
The new program allows eligible customers to receive the incentive directly from a participating car dealer in the form of a reduced purchase or lease price or receive a direct cash reimbursement from the electric utility that serves their household.
The state is working to secure participation from auto dealers statewide who carry qualifying models. Dealers offering point-of-sale incentives as of December 16, 2019 include:
802 Honda
802 Toyota
Alderman’s Chevrolet
Alderman’s Toyota
Barrette Ford
Burlington Hyundai
Burlington Subaru
Cody Chevrolet
Formula Ford
Formula Ford Lincoln
Freedom Nissan
Garvey Nissan
Handy Chevrolet
Lamoille Valley Chevrolet
Lamoille Valley Ford
Nissan of St Albans
Shearer Volkswagen
The Automaster Honda
The Automaster Mini
Twin Cities Subaru
Twin State Ford
Non-utility customers are eligible to participate in the program. Incentives are limited to one per household and to Vermont residents. Incentives are not available retroactively for purchases or leases made prior to the program launch.
For more information, including eligible models, application forms and a current list of participating auto dealerships, please visit the Drive Electric website at https://www.driveelectricvt.com/why-go-electric/purchase-incentives.