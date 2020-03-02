There’s a new choice for coffee lovers in the area--or people looking for a different type of goodie or beverage.
Seattle-based Starbucks opened its seventh location in Chittenden County Feb. 28--being visible at the intersection of Susie Wilson Road and VT Route 15 in Essex.
Technically located at 54 Sunderland Way, it joins the Williston shop as the only in the county to be outside of Burlington and South Burlington. It also boasts the title of being the only location in Northwestern Vermont to offer drive-through service.
Without much advertising or opening announcements, the store had a steady flow of walk-ins and drive-throughs during its first weekend. Even in the late hours of Sunday evening, there were customers hanging out through the spacious setup--enjoying their drinks and taking advantage of the free Wi-Fi.
“I’m really satisfied,” said store manager Jessica Nelson, originally from Colchester, in regards to how the first weekend of business went. “I think everyone seems to be so excited when they come in; they’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re finally here!’ Sales-wise and how many customers came--we were really impressed. We’re busy out the gate--which is great.”
Nelson says that the new coffeehouse has added 25 jobs to the community--about 10 of those being full-time--while potentially being able to hire an additional five staff members. She said many of her employees are local college students and high school students from Essex and Colchester.
Despite another popular coffee company having locations just a mile away in both directions of Route 15, and the various local shops in the area, Nelson doesn’t look at it as one taking away from another.
“I think we welcome everyone,” she said. “I love coffee, but I don’t necessarily always drink Starbucks coffee. So there’s no ‘competition;’ we’re just happy to be here.”
Nelson said her district manager and Starbucks Corporation have been looking to get into Essex for about 10 years.
“I’m so excited to be here,” Nelson said about being able to return from Manchester, Vt. where she was a store manager for the last four years. “I’ve been waiting for this for a couple of years, so I’m very excited it’s finally happened.”
Another amenity Nelson hopes she’ll be able to roll out sooner than later is outdoor seating.