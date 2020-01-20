A St. George resident was one of three men arrested early Saturday morning following a traffic stop on Interstate 89.
Jason Colebaugh, 35, was operating the vehicle in the northbound passage of the highway and would later be charged with Burglary, Assault & Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 18, a Vermont State Police (VSP) trooper from the Williston Barracks conducted the motor vehicle stop near mile marker 91 in the town of Colchester. After identifying the operator as Colebaugh, the trooper reportedly observed multiple indicators of criminal activity and conducted an investigation.
That investigation led the trooper to discover that Colebaugh had allegedly been involved in a violent altercation in Essex just a few days before. The Essex Police Department (EPD) was contacted and requested that Colebaugh be placed under arrest. He was, without incident, before being transferred into the custody of EPD.
A female passenger in the front seat of the vehicle was released from the scene, but the two male passengers in the backseats were also arrested.
Michael Francis, 33, of Hinesburg was booked for Violation of Conditions of Release after the trooper learned that Francis had an active warrant for his arrest for Receiving Stolen Property, as well as being in violation of two separate conditions of release for prior arrests.
John Palin, 39, of Burlington had an active warrant for his arrest for the charge of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; he was taken into custody without incident and lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Center on the warrant.
The vehicle Colebaugh was driving was seized pending application for a search warrant. The investigation was ongoing with additional charges pending as of VSP’s early-Saturday press release.