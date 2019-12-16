It’s the dream for many hockey players to one day own their own rink. That dream recently became reality for Peter Lenes and Torrey Mitchell.
Those names might sound familiar for fans of University of Vermont (UVM) Hockey, as Lenes and Mitchell had stellar careers as Catamounts. They both went on to play professional hockey, but upon retiring, they needed to find a new venture.
In October, the duo opened up a new facility in Essex Junction which is aiming to take training to the next level--with and without ice skates on. Elev802, located at 135 Pearl Street, brings a unique setup to the area.
Nestled in a business plaza, the new enterprise might have passersby unbelieving that it houses an ice rink. However, Elev802 is comprised of a studio-style rink, sized 56 by 36 feet, and a 1,200 square foot training gym. Lenes and Mitchell, along with Chris Line, provide pro-level skating, stickhandling, and personal training services. The rink is utilized by full hockey teams, and it can be rented out for events such as birthday parties--although equipment must be brought by its patrons.
“We’re working on the technical side of hockey here… really breaking it down and not letting bad habits continue,” Lenes said. “It’s always Torrey and myself on the ice for one person, two people, three, or four. So we’re really giving that [tender loving care] which we really can’t do anywhere else without breaking the bank.”
“Honestly, that’s what’s going to separate us from going to your regular hockey practice,” Mitchell said, “because parents go to the practice and they see their kid going through the drill eight times and he or she’s still not stopping on the right side. But here, it’s two-on-one with Pete and me always there. It’s a private lesson. We obviously have experience in skating, shooting, stickhandling, passing. So we know how to do it properly; we’ve been coached properly.
“So, we stop them and we say, ‘No, you’re not executing this properly.’ You can’t hide. I understand that: in regular practices, there’s 20 kids. They’re doing drills for seven or eight minutes. This is different. I’m not saying what they’re doing isn’t great; you need that. You have to be on a team… you have to be in practice, be with your teammates--it’s fun. Here, you get to slow down and get corrected.”
Lenes grew up nearby in Shelburne, while Mitchell is a native of Montreal. The two originally met while in high school during an all-star tournament.
Mitchell was part of the first recruiting class formed by UVM head coach Kevin Sneddon--who is still at the helm of the Catamounts. He joined the Vermont squad for the 2004-05 season before Lenes committed to the program for the following season. Mitchell would be named one of the Cats’ captains for the 2006-07 season while Lenes was an assistant captain for his junior and senior seasons (2007-08, 2008-09).
Before heading to Burlington, Mitchell was selected by the National Hockey League’s (NHL) San Jose Sharks during the 2004 entry draft. Following his time at UVM, he would go on to play for five NHL teams during an 11-year tenure in the league. Mitchell also suited up for the Minnesota Wild, the Buffalo Sabres, and the Los Angeles Kings--while also heading home to spend a little over three seasons with the Montreal Canadiens. Earlier this year, he was inducted into the UVM Hall of Fame with a stellar collegiate resume which included 105 points posted through 115 games played.
Lenes went from UVM to a three-year stint with the American Hockey League and the East Coast Hockey League. He then took his skills overseas and played seven years with professional teams in Denmark and Austria. Lenes was one of the first-ever Vermonters selected to represent the U.S. at the Under-16 World Championships prior to his time at UVM, and he then helped the Catamounts reach the Frozen Four in 2009--losing 5-4 to eventual national champion Boston University. Lenes made an impact on those who watched him as he was selected to the Hockey East Fan Favorite All-decade Team.
Chris Line is the only other full-time staff member of Elev802. He isn’t new to the area--being an Essex native who is currently in his third year at the helm of the Essex High School varsity boys’ ice hockey team. He has spent the last 15 years in the fitness industry and focuses on “breaking down movement patterns in order to ensure each client maximizes their time in the gym in a safe and healthy manner.” Line had previously worked at the now-defunct Body Resolution in South Burlington.
“He’s a really well-respected personal trainer in Vermont,” Mitchell said, “and we’re just so lucky to have gotten him.”
Building a rink
“I couldn’t change a light bulb before this.”
That was Mitchell’s initial comment when talking about the process of building his own ice rink.
Elev802 took over a space which had previously held a synthetic ice surface. Lenes and Mitchell tackled an immense undertaking to transform the infrastructure into what they envisioned.
By the end of the remodeling, Mitchell would garner experience in demolition, building walls, padding walls to prevent mold, and painting (as well as replacing light bulbs).
“We did 14-straight 10-hour days painting… but I think one of the hardest things we did was putting these desks together,” Lenes quipped.
Elev802 contracted Greg West Construction, but its founders were willing to help out and get their hands dirty as well. The team installed brand-new duct work, bathrooms with showers, and industrial cooling systems to maintain a real-ice skating surface. The latter was one of the biggest obstacles for Lenes and Mitchell who needed to get approval from the village for the two commercial air conditioning units as there was concern that they would be too noisy.
The project all came together fairly quickly as the pair of former pros retired in April. They worked through the summer and all the way up to their soft opening--putting in the final pieces of glass on Oct. 14 prior to hosting their first team practice the following day.